Traffic diverted as Kampala -Masaka road section caves in again

Traffic along Kampala-Masaka highway has been diverted after a road section between Kyengera and Budo junction caved in on Sunday following heavy downpour.

This is the second time in four months the road in sinking in.

Police said the development has caused a “severe traffic jam along the Busega-Kyengera section”.



“You are thus advised to use the alternative routes like Nakawuka road -Budo junction or Kitemu and Mityana road - Buloba-Nsangi to access Kampala-Masaka Highway.

Motorists from Masaka to Kampala have been advised to use Kitemu or Budo- Nakawuka or Nsangi -Buloba - Mutyaba road to access Kampala as Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) “monitors the situation.”

“We thus appeal to the public to exercise the utmost discipline and patience as the teams from Traffic Police and UNRA assess the damage,” said SP Michael Kananura, the traffic and road safety public relations officer.



UNRA advised motorists along the affected road to approach the damaged section with caution.



"We are monitoring a situation of road damage at Kyengera, around the Hass Petrol Station area. We urge road users to exercise caution while approaching this section as our teams move in to undertake the necessary safety measures,” reads a statement posted on UNRA’s X handle.

This comes just months after the same road sunk in at the Busega-Kyengera section in December 2023.



At the time, UNRA said erosion had been identified as the main cause leading to significant damage of approximately 1.5 meters of the road pavement near the embankment.

It was reportedly caused by the escalating water levels within the Lubigi swamp area.