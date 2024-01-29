Traffic diverted as works on Busega-Mpigi expressway begin

Traffic on a section of the Kampala-Masaka highway was on Monday diverted as the government launched major construction works for the Busega-Mpigi expressway.

The diversion according to the Unra spokesperson, Mr Allan Ssempebwa was earlier communicated to allow contractors to embark on the full-scale construction works.

“We put up notices earlier and shall continue engaging the road users to take precautions in and outside Mpigi town so as not to cause accidents. We expect the work to take about 8 months,” he said.

He said road users heading to Masaka will be redirected at Mpigi town roundabout, rejoining Masaka Highway at Kalagala, same for motorists heading to Kampala.

The 23.7km expressway project is undertaken by a consortium of Chinese companies including the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the China Railway 19th Bureau Group Company Limited.

The government anticipates mitigation of the traffic congestion on the Kampala-Masaka highway that characterizes the road sections between Busega and Nsangi among other areas.