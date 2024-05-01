Traffic paralysed as Chepsukunya Bridge submerged

Flash floods resulting from ongoing torrential rains pounding different parts of Uganda have submerged Chepsukunya Bridge, paralysing traffic on the Muyembe-Nakapiripirit Road.

Road users who spoke to Monitor on Tuesday said water levels had started rising on April 29 in the evening following downpour.

Authorities have since closed the road.

“Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra wishes to inform all road users of a temporary road closure at Chepsukunya Bridge along Muyembe-Nakapiripirit Road due to current heavy rains that have caused flash floods in the area,” the public notice dated April 30,2024 from Unra reads in part.

Unra has urged road users to utilize the alternative routes while the contractor along the Muyembe-Nakapiripirit Road project intervenes to restore connectivity.

By the end of Tuesday, Unra had diverted traffic to Nakapiripirit-Amudat-Karita-Chepsukunya-Mbale or Nakapiripirit-Moroto-Soroti-Mbale Road.

“The contractor is actively working to widen the water path and install culverts for improved road accessibility. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” Unra said.

Unra Spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa confirmed that the Muyembe-Nakapiripirit Road was facing closure from Tuesday night.

Simon Chemutai, a commuter Taxi operator on the Muyembe-Nakapiripirit Road, said the transport fares for people using the road have been hiked.

But at the transition into Wednesday, the road still appeared cut off even as the Muyembe-Nakapiripirit road was still under construction.

Turkish construction firm Polat Yol Yapi signed a contract with Unra in November 2019 to tarmac the 92.2km Muyembe- Nakapiripirit road.

The project is co-funded by Uganda and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) at a contract sum of Shs400billion.