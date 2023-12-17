Traffic paralysed on Sembabule-Maddu Road as floods cut off Katonga Bridge
What you need to know:
Flash floods resulting from ongoing torrential rains pounding various parts of Uganda have submerged the River Katonga Bridge near President Museveni’s Kisozi farm, paralysing traffic on the Sembabule –Maddu Road.
The water levels started rising on Saturday evening following a heavy downpour which lasted an hour, according to motorists, making it difficult to cross the bridge.
“Traffic officers and Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) engineers have been deployed at the scene to control traffic, motorists are passing but under strict guidance of the traffic officers on ground,” Simon Kamuntu, a commuter Taxi operator on Sembabule –Maddu route, said on Sunday afternoon.
According to Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra spokesperson, a large mass of papyrus blocked the drainage system at the river crossing forcing water to flow on the road.
“The water is too much, but our engineers are working tirelessly to remove the papyrus using heavy excavators to allow smooth flow of the water,” he said.
On May 11, similar flash floods also cut off the Kampala-Masaka highway at another section of River Katonga, paralysing transport on the usually busy highway. Although normal flow of traffic has since been restored on Kampala-Masaka highway, the districts of Kalungu and Gomba are still cut off after culverts on Villa-Maria- Kabulasoke Road which also lies along River Katonga, were washed away by the same flash floods .