New Katonga steel bridge opens for all vehicles tomorrow

Drivers of heavy trucks which have in the last seven months been barred from using Katonga Bridge on Kampala-Masaka Highway in Mpigi District can breathe a sigh of relief following the completion of a steel bridge.

The new alternative bridge, expected to be commissioned tomorrow, Friday by Transport and Works Minister Gen Katumba Wamala runs parallel to the old bridge which is currently being used by only light vehicles.

According to Uganda National Roads Authority spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa, they promised to complete the temporary bridge which can be used by all vehicles before Christmas as Ugandans travel upcountry for the festive season.

“We promised that the temporary bridge would be complete before Christmas, we have delivered what we promised,” he said in an interview on Thursday evening.

On May 11, 2023, the concrete bridge at Katonga on the Kampala-Masaka highway got damaged following flash floods that swept through the area.

Although light vehicles like saloon cars and commuter taxis and later buses were allowed to use a section of the bridge which suffered less damage, heavy trucks like trailers and fuel tankers continued using the alternative route to Masaka through the districts of Mpigi, Gomba, Sembabule, Bukomansimbi which is more than 50km longer, costing more fuel and time.

Unra had anticipated the steel bridge would be complete in months, but prolonged negotiations between the government and China Communications Construction Company Ltd CCCC), the firm undertaking the works, slowed down the project.

The Monitor has learnt that up now both the government and CCCC have not yet agreed on the contractual terms.

Following the completion of the steel bridge, Mr Ssempebwa said CCCC is now going to focus on pulling down the old bridge and erecting a new one that can stand the test of time.

“The same company is going to build a raised permanent pre-stressed concrete bridge whose construction will last for a year and some months and also repair sections of Kampala-Masaka highway at Lwera and Kalandazi swamps,” he said.

While inspecting the Ssezibwa River Bridge in Kayunga District in August together with Ministry of Finance officials, Unra executive director, Ms Allen Kagina said the government would soon table a supplementary budget in Parliament to secure funds for the construction of Ssezibwa and River Katonga Bridge.

However, Ms Kagina did not disclose how much money is needed for both projects. On October 7, Unra also banned heavy trucks from using the Ssezibwa Bridge after a section of it developed cracks.