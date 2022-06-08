Traffic police operation nets five passenger buses on Kampala-Gulu highway

The traffic police in Luweero District have impounded five-passenger buses for breaching traffic guidelines on the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The traffic offences include; operating without valid route charts, lack of insurance, operating passenger service without a licence from the transport licensing board, and buses that are in dangerous mechanical condition.

Luweero District Police Commander Mr Living Twazagye explains that the Kampala-Gulu highway has several black spots on the Luweero section where the buses have registered the highest number of road accidents since January 2022.

“The impounded buses had a range of breached traffic guidelines that compromise the safety of their respective passengers including the other road users. The operation is part of the re-launched Fika Salama to ensure the safety of the road users,” he said on Tuesday.

The bus conductors and management were instructed to find alternative means for the stranded passengers. The bus owners have been circumventing the guidelines to operate illegally even in situations that compromise the safety of all the road users.

“A passenger bus should not be on the road without a valid passenger transport license. The buses in DMC condition are not supposed to be on the road,” a traffic officer at Luweero Central Police Station said.

The buses impounded include Roblyn Coach Reg. No UBG 559S, California Coach Reg. No. UAY659C, Eagle Coach Reg. No. UAZ 409W, Baby Coach Reg. No.UAQ045Q and Eastern Nile Coach Reg. No. UAK 206G.

On Monday, the Traffic and Road Safety Directorate announced the re-launch of the Fika Salaama operations targeting traffic offenders following the increased road accidents on different roads countrywide.

Ms Farida Nampiima, the spokesperson of the traffic directorate on Monday revealed that the operations are intended to curb increasing traffic accidents.