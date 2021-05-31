Train accident paralyses traffic in Jinja city

By U R N More by this Author

Traffic was on Sunday night paralysed along Engineer Zhikusoka road in Jinja city following a collision between a train Reg. No. 73U 33 and cargo truck Reg. No. UAR 728E.

The accident occurred at the railway crossing line, thus blocking vehicles from crossing from either side. Eyewitnesses told this reporter that the incident occurred at around 8.30 PM when the truck driver failed to stop for the train to cross.

The train that was ferrying heavy construction equipment collided with the truck and swerved off the rail line affecting the smooth flow of traffic. The driver of the truck that was ferrying cassava flour from Jinja City to Busia town fled into hiding.

Mr Richard Okello, an eyewitness, said that the truck driver ignored the warning sound from the train and forced his way to the crossing line, and bumped into the train.

“The truck driver is the one to blame for this accident, because he ignored all traffic signs and a warning sound, forgetting that the train does not stop,” he said.

Mr Hussein Mondo, a motorist in Jinja city said despite the warning signposts and hooting signals from the trains, Engineer Zhikusoka Road is busy throughout the day, saying there is a need for Uganda Railways Cooperation (URC) to deploy some staff at the railway crossing to alert motorists with flags.

Mr Mohammed Basalirwa, another driver said there is a need for the authorities to create temporary barricades for use whenever the training is crossing.

URC officials declined to comment on the matter. A traffic police officer told this reporter on condition of anonymity that the truck driver was speeding when he lost control and bumped into the train. At least three accidents have been registered at the same spot this year.