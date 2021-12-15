Trainee pilot crash-lands in Pallisa

A 24-year-old female trainee pilot from East African Aviation School, formerly Soroti Flying School was Wednesday morning rescued by locals after the aircraft she was flying crash-landed into Nyakwa swamp in Ochulia village, Opete parish, Obutete sub-county in Pallisa District in eastern Uganda.

The trainee identified as Mercy Mulayi, a cadet pilot was rushed to Pallisa Hospital for treatment.

“We saw the plane coming down and thought it was normal. We thought it was just flying around. However, moments later, it crashed into the lake. Four fishermen jumped into the water and swam to where the plane had crashed. They rescued the lady on their backs,” said one of the eye witnesses, Mr Moses Okurutu.

Ms Immaculate Alaso, the North Bukedi police spokesperson said the cadet pilot was rescued with the help of the district police commander ASP Umar Mugerwa.