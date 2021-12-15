Trainee pilot crash-lands in Pallisa

A man uses his phone to record people gathered at the wreckage of the trainer aircraft which crash landed in Pallisa District on December 15, 2021. PHOTOS/ Mudangha Kolyangha

Mudanga

By  Mudangha Kolyangha

A 24-year-old female trainee pilot from East African Aviation School, formerly Soroti Flying School was Wednesday morning rescued by locals after the aircraft she was flying crash-landed into Nyakwa swamp in Ochulia village, Opete parish, Obutete sub-county in Pallisa District in eastern Uganda.

