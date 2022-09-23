Travellers asked to tighten precautions

Countries have urged citizens who intend to travel to Uganda to heighten precautions following the Ebola outbreak. Shortly after Uganda announced the Ebola outbreak in Mubende on Tuesday, British High Commissioner to Uganda advised travellers to follow World Health Organisation and UK health Security Agency guidelines. The Ministry of Health Kenya has also urged all county administrations to remain vigilant and enhance surveillance, especially at the border, activate rapid response teams to support identification of any suspected cases, make prompt reporting, and screen high risk populations, including travellers, and truck drivers.

“The main mode of transport is road, air and water. Some of the formal land crossings include border points such as Busia, Malaba...In addition, there are numerous informal land and water border crossing points. All these put Kenya at risk of disease importation and, therefore, members of the public need to be vigilant and report any suspected cases,” reads the statement by the Ministry of Health Kenya in part.

By press time, no country had issued travel restrictions. Most of them have issued travel advisories to travellers.

The Citizen on Wednesday reported that the Tanzanian government urged the public to be vigilant. According to The Citizen, the health deputy minister of Tanzania, Mr Godwin Mollel, said the Ebola outbreak in Uganda was a concern to Tanzania.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said there are no travel restrictions currently as they continue to study the situation.