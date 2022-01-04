Truck drivers protest Covid testing fee at Malaba border

Cargo trucks at Malaba border point on January 3. The drivers, who are protesting charges for Covid-19 tests, brought business to near halt, saying the Shs110,000 or $30 imposed by Uganda late last year for testing any person entering the country is exorbitant and time wasting. Story on P.6 PHOTO/JOSEPH OMOLLO

By  Joseph Omollo  &  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • According to the Ministry of Health, the new Covid-19 results will be valid for seven days.

Truck drivers on both Uganda and Kenya sides of Malaba border point have parked their vehicles, protesting the Covid-19 testing fees thus paralysing business and transport.

