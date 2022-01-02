1900 new infections as Uganda imposes mandatory Covid-19 testing for travellers

Testing. Truck drivers from Kenya line up to be tested for Covid-19 at the Busia border post before proceeding into Uganda on May 20. Authorities in Uganda have imposed a mandatory Covid-19 testing for all travellers in an attempt to contain a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY DAVID AWORI

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

Digital Content Editor

Nation Media Group (NMG)

What you need to know:

  • Uganda’s test positivity rate Sunday evening shot up to 23.3%, the highest in almost 3 months, as some 1, 936 new Covid-19 cases were reported overnight- extending Uganda’s tally to 144, 540 infections.

All travellers and truck drivers entering Uganda shall be subjected to a mandatory Covid-19 PCR test at their own cost at every entry point, government has directed.

