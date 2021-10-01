TV presenters remanded to Kitalya over offensive communication

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Three television presenters working for Next Media Services have been remanded to Kitalya Prison until October 15 after they were charged with offensive communication and criminal libel.

Isaac Kawalya Ssemulondo alias Kays, Bryan Kennedy Waako and Williams Makuliro are accused of repeatedly attacking artiste Mr Emmanual Ssuuna alias Omulangira Ssuuna- on television.

Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxess, who is also accused of the same offences was on the run by press time.

Three of the accused appeared in Buganda Road Magistrate Court where they were charged and remanded, Friday.

According to the charges, ‘‘the accused committed the crime on August 27, 2021 while at Sanyuka Television, Next Media Services Ltd in Kampala City.’’

It is alleged that they talked about Mr Ssuuna's family, his financial status and accused him of being tormented by evil spirits.

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) spokesperson, ASP Charles Twiine confirmed the charges against the four people saying that the case file was sanctioned and they were produced in court where they were remanded until October 15, 2021.

"Journalists and people in the media should be careful when talking about people in the media to avoid making statements that are criminal in nature. These four presenters made repeatedly offensive statements on television despite caution from the complainants," Mr Twiine said.

"They were warned but continued to repeat the statement," he said.

According to Mr Twiine, efforts to hunt for Isma Olaxess are ongoing since he is part of the suspects on the sanctioned file.

"He should be a good civilian and bring himself to police to avoid embarrassment," he said.

