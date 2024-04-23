Two arrested over attempted robbery at Equity Bank in Soroti

Two people have been arrested by police following an attempted break-in at Equity Bank branch in Soroti District in Eastern Uganda.

Police told journalists on Tuesday that they rushed to the bank located on Main Street after getting reports that armed robbers had in the morning hours stormed the bank and taken guards hostage.

The two suspects in police custody are a security guard and his supervisor attached to a private security firm.

Police believe the suspects have vital information that will guide their inquiries and they pursue the said robbers.

Detectives discovered that one of the two guards who were supposed to be on duty did not report for work, according to Kyoga East Police regional spokesperson, ASP Edison Obukulem.