Two bank fraudsters arrested after stealing Shs900,000 in Kayunga

Police in Kayunga District have arrested two men suspected to be part of a gang that has been stealing money from bank customers in Kayunga Town.

The Kayunga District Police Commander, Ms Rosette Sikahwa identified the suspects as 50-year-old Umar Kakooza and 37-year-old James Lubega both residents of Kabowa in Kampala.

“The duo on Wednesday afternoon, tricked an elderly woman who had just withdrawn Shs900,000 from Equity Bank, Kayunga branch. One of them duped her that he had been paid a lot of money (in dollars) by his Asian boss and wanted to exchange it for shillings and would give her some bonus," the DPC said.

He added that upon receiving the money, the gangsters fled from the scene on a motorcycle Reg. No. UFW 917 Y but were intercepted by Boda Boda cyclists and arrested.

"When they stole the money from her, the woman raised an alarm that attracted town dwellers," a Boda Boda cyclist said.

Mr Paul Sserwaniko, one of the cyclists said when the cyclists netted the gangsters, they handed over the money to them expecting to be set free, but in vain.

They were dragged to Kayunga police station where they were found with papers wrapped in an envelope disguised as dollars.

Police handed over the money back to the elderly woman.