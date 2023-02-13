Two bankers among 12 detained for stealing Stanbic client’s $1.8m

Police in Kampala are holding 12 suspects following their arrest in connection with a series of computer system intrusions which allegedly gave them unauthorized access to a client’s Stanbic bank account from which they made transfer of funds worth $1.8 million into other bank accounts.

The suspects who include two bankers are expected to appear before the Anti-Corruption Division in Kololo, Kampala on charges of fraud, money laundering and causing financial loss.





“At the direction of the branch managers, the funds were withdrawn and stolen using forged documents of a Kenyan passport number AK 0849025 and forged inter account transfer forms, all in the names of Mohamed Abdul Hakim Hussein, one of the Company Directors and a signatory of the account of Nile Energy,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

According to police, the suspects who connived with selected Stanbic Bank staff, both at Garden City and Freedom City branches compromised the account of Nile Energy and effected transactions in inter account transfers (IAT) and made withdraws using three accounts that included; 9030012835107 in the names of Dixon Kagurusi Ampumuza, 9030021572615 in the names of Petrom Limited and account number 9030018628871 in the names of Famane Investments Co. Ltd.

“At least seven cash withdrawals of $495,000, $287,000 $295,000, $90,000, $60,000, $295,000 and $495,000 were made by the suspects, purporting to be Mohamed Abdul Hakim Hussein, the director of Nile Energy, while using forged documents. It was also established that Petron Limited belongs to a one Oscar Kyabukasa Lutaaya and Hashur Rahman, as the directors, while Famane Investments Co. Ltd is owned by Oman Ghebreyesus, Fiona Dede Bwende and Elijah Daniel Wanzu as directors at Freedom City Branch and Garden City Branch,” Mr Enanga added in a Monday statement.

SCP Enanga said when the three Famane Investments Co. Ltd directors were arrested, they admitted to having received the stolen cash which they used in a Gold transaction of $250,000 with Mansoor and Sam Fred.

“No supporting documents were provided to support the alleged transaction. Efforts are also in place, to trace a one Dixon Ampumuza Kagurusi, the director of Petrom Ltd, who is still in hiding. So far 12 suspects have been arrested, out of whom nine are to be charged in court,” Mr Enanga said before identifying the suspects as Tefera Okubalassie Robert, who was intercepted with a forged passport and funds transfer form in the bank; Moses Ayusiga, the branch Manager of Stanbic Bank, Garden City Branch who allegedly effected the two transfers of $287,000 and $295,000 from Nile Energy account to Petrom Ltd in a fraudulent and illegal manner; Brian Natukunda, a former employee of Stanbic Bank, who introduced Dixon Kagurusi Ampumuza (on the run) to Moses Ayusiga.

Others are the three directors of Famane Investments Co. Ltd, namely; Oman Ghebreyesus, Fiona Dede Bwende, Elijah Daniel Wanzu, in whose company account number money was received and David Ssekito, the manager at Freedom City Branch. Other charges of forgery and utterance of forged documents are being processed.