Two brothers killed by suspected warriors in Moroto

Security forces in Moroto District are hunting for suspected armed warriors who allegedly shot two brothers dead on Tuesday.

The deceased are said to have been killed as they had gone to fetch water from a nearby tap in the area.

The acting Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson, AIP Mike Longole: “We registered a case of murder by shooting of two brothers in Kakolye close 4, South Division, Moroto Municipality, Moroto District.”

The deceased who were residing in the same area were identified as Boniface Wanyana, 31, and Julius Wadika,29, all ancestral natives of Nalugugu Village in Sironko District.

“Police visited the scene and found two bodies lying in a pool of blood in front of their residence. A police canine dog was introduced to the scene and led our investigation team to Nacogorom Village, Loputuk Sub County, Moroto District. This prompted the arrest of three suspects who will help police in further investigations,” AIP Longole said in a press statement on Wednesday.

According to police, detectives also recovered one cartridge and 10 jerry cans of water tied to a motorcycle at the scene of crime.

“We condole with the family of the deceased. The community is requested to remain calm as we complete our inquiries,” he said.

The two bodies were taken to Moroto Regional Referral Hospital for post-mortem.

Last year security forces in Karamoja Sub-region launched an operation aimed at ending deadly raids by armed warriors that claimed over 50 lives.

The operation was also intended to maintain security in the neighbouring sub- regions of Teso, Acholi, Sebei and Bugisu.