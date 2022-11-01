Two children from same family killed in Dokolo accident 

A fatal accident in Dokolo District has left two children from the same family dead.

The road accident involving a trailer truck Reg. No. SSD 551S happened on Monday at around 3.45PM when the driver of the truck lost control and knocked the victims before entering into a nearby swamp.

The incident happened at Atwoma swamp, Aciltom Village in Agwata Sub County, Dokolo District.

The victims identified as Edmond Okello, 12, and Ceaser Okello, 9, were all fathered by Vincent Okoli, a resident of Adagik B Village, Agwiciri Parish in Agwata Sub County.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, said the truck was from Juba heading to Mombasa. The ill-fated truck was being driven by a Kenyan, Mr Daniel Mwenze Kyumwa, 49.

By the time of filing the story, the truck was still at the scene of the accident while the driver was in police custody at Dokolo Central Police Station.