Minister’s daughter, policeman killed in two separate Kampala road crashes

Police in Kampala are investigating two separate road crashes that claimed the lives of a minister’s daughter, a boda boda rider and a policeman.

In the first road crash that happened on Friday evening, State Minister for Lands, Sam Mayanja’s daughter Belinda Birungi was reportedly knocked while riding on a boda boda motorcycle along Stretcher road, Ntinda. The boda boda rider whose particulars were not readily available by the time of filing this report died on the spot while Birungi was rushed to hospital in critical condition before she was pronounced dead moments later.

Ntinda Police Post OC, Moses Wegulo told this reporter that the accident happened when a trailer that was heading Ntinda side failed to climb the hilly road and reverse-crashed the victims on the motorcycle. The driver is said to be on the run.

"Between 1920hrs and 1930hrs of Friday evening, we received information about the accident on Ntinda - Stretcher Road. We rushed there and we found the boda boda rider dead already. A Good Samaritan had rushed the lady to Naguru Hospital. It is this morning when relatives came to ask for security for the vigil that I learnt that she is the minister’s daughter," Mr Wegulo told this reporter on Saturday afternoon.

Some government officials took to social media to share their condolence messages and to commiserate with the minister.

“So sad of Hon. Dr. Sam Mayanja to lose his beloved daughter. My deepest condolences to the family. May her soul rest in eternal peace!” tweeted President Museveni's deputy press secretary, Mr Faruk Kirunda.

According to Mr Wegulo, the newly renovated road is gaining notoriety for accidents, from speeding vehicles including trailers which take cargo to the inland container depots in the Ntinda Industrial area to motorcycles.

Two police officers knocked

In a related development, a Fuso truck driver was this morning intercepted in Natete and arrested after he allegedly knocked two police officers in Bwaise, killing one of the spot in what officers described as hit-and-run.

Police Constable Sam Bazibu, attached to Kawempe Police station died after the 4am road crash in which the speeding truck knocked the motorcycle the two officers were riding on.

“It is alleged that while Police Constable Bazibu and his colleague, Police Constable Brenda Nabifo were on motorcycle registration number UP 7866 doing patrol at Bwaise, Fuso truck registration UAM 809L knocked them and kept going. The truck was intercepted from Natete and the driver was arrested,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.