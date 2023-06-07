Two dead, 10 injured after building collapses in Lira City

Two people have been confirmed dead and 10 others injured after a building under construction at a guest house in Lira City collapsed.

Police have identified the deceased as Justine Olel, 55, and Isaac Ilem, who were serving as porters at the construction site at Peacock guest house.



North Kyoga Regional police Spokesperson, SP Jimmy Patrick Okema, said the two victims were buried by the debris which left 10 guest house staff with severe injuries.



“Bodies of the deceased were retrieved with the help of an excavator. The scene was visited by both the district police commanders (DPC) of Lira City West Division and Lira Central Police Station, Division CID Officer attached to Lira City CPS and Homicide team,”SP Okema said in a press statement on Wednesday.

He said the injured were admitted to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for medical treatmnnt whereas the dead bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Lira Hospital morgue for postmortem.

“We are yet to get a statement from the owner of the building and also confirm approvals from the city engineering team for the construction of that building, “he added.

Lira City Mayor, Mr Sam Atul said; “A site like this should have got clearance from the engineering department from Lira City council. We are yet to establish whether this was an illegal construction site or approved.”

This is not the first incident to happen in Lira this year.

On May 5, 2023, a commercial building hosting Abacus Pharmacy Limited (LTD) in a place commonly known as “Jobless Corner”, opposite Radio Lira in Lira City collapsed, killing one person instantly.

The structure located along Bala- Road that was in a dilapidated state killed a 20-year-old cobbler, Isaac Salekwa and injured another person.