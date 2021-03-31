Two dead, 8 injured as church collapses on worshipers in Butaleja

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Two worshipers in Butaleja District have been confirmed dead and eight others seriously hurt after the roof of a church in which they had gathered for Wednesday evening prayers collapsed on them.

The acting Bukedi South Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe said the incident happened at Namulemu Catholic church in Namulemu cell, Lujehe ward in Butaleja town council.

"We have lost people while eight others are still admitted in hospital."

He said by the time police arrived at the scene for rescue, two people had died.

"We found some people already dead while others injured. We rushed the injured to hospital for medication,"Mr Mugwe added.

He identified the deceased as Angela Namulwa, 50, and one only identified as Magdalene, 70.

Advertisement

Mr Mugwe also identified the injured as Henry Manyandi, 23; Wilfred Kadimba, 45; Petrina Masawe, 35; and Suzan Nahalomo, 35.

Others include Petwa Nabigi, 40; Pauline Namusene, 11, a pupil at Lunghele primary school in Butaleja town council; Margret Munaba, 23. Another victim not yet identified by press time.

Police said the injured were rushed to Busolwe general hospital for medication while bodies of the deceased were taken to Busolwe hospital pending postmortem as investigations continue.

"It seems the wall was poorly constructed using little cement and it could not withstand the heavy rain and hailstorm which lifted off the roof of the church," he said.

Survivors told this reporter that the congregation numbered about 50 at the time of the accident, most of whom scampered for their lives on sensing danger following heavy rain that started at around 4pm.