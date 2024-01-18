Two dead, four injured as Kasese-bound trailer rams into taxi 

Two people died Thursday after a trailer rammed into a taxi at Kasunganyaja Trading Center in Bunyangabu District.

Police said the deceased who are yet to be identified were the trailer driver and a pedestrian who was crossing the road when the crash happened.

Four passengers of the taxi were hospitalised with serious injuries after the speeding trailer registration number KBC 135Z rammed into the taxi registration number UAK 267E that was just setting off from the stage. Both vehicles were en route to Kasese District, according to witnesses and authorities.

The sharp corner where the 11am crash happened is said to be a blackspot which has witnessed several crashes over the years, according to residents.

Mr Robert Mugume, an eyewitness, said the trailer driver was speeding and hooting as it approached Kasunganyaja Trading Center.

However, the driver failed to brake as he attempted to negotiate the corner before crashing into the taxi that had just set off into the same direction.

"The taxi driver had just parked at the stage. When he saw the trailer coming, he jumped behind the steering wheel and attempted to drive away but it was too late," Mr Mugume recounted before adding that the speeding trailer hit a pedestrian before bouncing off a hump and overturning several times.

Rwenzori West region police spokesperson, Mr Vincet Twesige, said the taxi passengers who were injured were taken to Kilembe Hospital in Kasese District and Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for treatment as police search for the taxi driver said to be on the run.

“We urge all vehicle owners to prioritize regular servicing before hitting the road. If the trailer had proper maintenance, the crash could have been avoided,” He said.