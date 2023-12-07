Two dead, three injured after truck rams into 10 cars at Namboole

At least two people have been confirmed dead and three injured after a trailer failed to brake and rammed into 10 vehicles at the Namboole interchange.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the officers are still searching the wreckage of the vehicles where they believe there are people trapped.

"So far, two people have been confirmed dead and three injured. The injured have been taken to Mulago Hospital for treatment. It is still an active scene, and we don't know whether the death toll will rise," Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire told Monitor.

The trailer was heading to Kampala when it rammed into to other vehicles which were in traffic jam.

Locals gather in the aftermath of a road crash at the Namboole interchange on December 7, 2023. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

The identities of the victims were yet to be known by press time following the incident at the black spot where heavy trucks often ram into other vehicles.

By 8pm on Thursday, police teams stationed at the scene to rescue those trapped in the wreckage.

The worst accident at the same spot was in the late 1990s when a minibus with 14 passengers failed to brake and ended in a trench that had been dug across the road. The wreckage buried drowned workers in the muddy trench.

As the rescuers attempted to pull out the injured people in the wreckage, a trailer also failed to brake and rammed into the rescuers and the wreckage in the trench.