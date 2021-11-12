Two fishermen feared drowned as boat capsizes on Lake Kyoga

The boat is said to have capsized over 2km from the closest landing site. PHOTO/FILE

By  Mugangha Kolyangha  &  Julius Okanya

What you need to know:

  • Security records indicate over 200 deaths by drowning on Uganda’s major water bodies annually.

Two fishermen are feared drowned after their boat capsized about two metres from the a landing site at Lake Kyoga following wild winds and downpour Thursday evening.

