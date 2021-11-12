Two fishermen feared drowned as boat capsizes on Lake Kyoga

Two fishermen are feared drowned after their boat capsized about two metres from the a landing site at Lake Kyoga following wild winds and downpour Thursday evening.

The victims have been identified as Wilson Omoding, 18, and Geoffrey Opio, 18, both attached to the lake’s biggest landing site, Omunwo, in Obwanai Parish, Apopong Sub-county in Pallisa District.

Mr David Okwaling, the Omunwo LC1 chairperson ‘‘suspected that the two fishermen slept off but only to wake up when the waters had already filled their boat with no one to their rescue.’’

Mr Paul Opolot, one of the fishermen, urged ‘‘government to come up with a policy of compulsory wearing of life jackets by fishermen because these are not the first accidents to occur on this lake.’’

Mr Emmanuel Olupot, the LC3 chairperson Apopong sub-county confirmed the incident and appealed to fishermen to be careful.

“Move in groups since in circumstances like this- other fishermen would rescue the deceased. Their voices were unanswered since there was no one close to them. Cases of people drowning into this lake under such circumstances are steadily increasing,” Mr Olupot said.