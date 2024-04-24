Two Kayunga villages submerged as Lake Kyoga water levels rise

At least 85 families in two villages in Galilaaya Sub-county, Kayunga District are stranded as rising water levels on Lake Kyoga continue to submerge roads and other social infrastructure in the area.

According to Mr Jamada Kakinda, the Galilaaya Sub-county LC 3 Chairperson, the flood water from Lake Kyoga, has so far submerged the Kitwe-Kawongo road, Kawongo-Kalenge road and the playground for Ntimba primary school.

The two cut off villages consisting mainly of fishermen have a population of about 800 residents.

“Because the water has cut off the connecting roads, residents have resorted to using canoes donated by the prime minister’s office to access their homes,” Mr Kakinda said.

The boats with engines were donated by the office of prime minister in 2023.

Mr Kakinda said crops such as maize, potatoes, and the borehole at Ntimba primary school, which is the only source of clean water for Kawongo Trading centre dwellers has also been sub-merged.

On April 23, Mr Charles Tebandeke, the Bbaale County MP inspected the flooded areas, and asked government for relief supplies to enable the affected residents live a better life.

While at Ntimba primary school, Mr Tebandeke was informed by the head teacher of the school, Mr Samuel Ssekagubi many pupils have abandoned coming to school because the road network is flooded.

“The school attendance has reduced as pupils cannot afford to pay the Shs200 charged by boat operators to cross the submerged sections of roads,” Mr Ssekagubi said.

The school’s attendance has reduced from 600 to about 450 pupils.

This is the third time Lake Kyoga water levels has risen and flooded the area leading to displacement of residents. In April 2020 and July 2021, several families were displaced when their homes were submerged by flood waters from the lake.

In 2021, the prime minister’s office procured land for the then displaced residents, provided them with building materials and relief food.

After inspecting the flooded areas, Mr Tebandeke convened a site meeting for the reconstruction of the Kanda- Kawongo road and raising of the road level at Kanda section.

The about 2km section of the road at Kanda has in the past been submerged by water from Lake Kyoga.

It was however, reconstructed by Unra, raising the level but currently because of the rising water levels in Lake Kyoga, the section is about to be submerged again.

During the meeting held at Bweyale village in Galilaaya sub-county, the MP asked the contractor to do quality work which will last for some time.