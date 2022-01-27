Two killed after falling off bus carrying Arua football team

Two people have been confirmed dead after a mini-bus carrying football players and officials of Mvara Football Club was involved in an accident on Thursday afternoon.

The team based in Arua City was en route to a Fufa West Nile Regional League match against Pakwach Youngsters in Pakwach District.

The accident happened at Alwi Pateng, about 15 km from Pakwach town, when part of the high-floor section at the bus' entrance broke loose and dragged with it two people who were standing on it during the course of the journey.

"The team was travelling to Pakwach using the Wadlai-Pakwach route," Mvara chief executive officer Jerome Taison told this reporter.

"So, along the way a part of the floor near the door broke and pulled the technical director and another who is a fan. The two went under and the bus rolled over them after failing to brake instantly leading to their death."

The deceased have been identified as Charles Yangu, the club's acting technical director and Brian Anguyo, a fan. Another only identified as Topoa sustained injuries but is stabilizing, according to Taison.