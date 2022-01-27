Two killed after falling off bus carrying Arua football team

The accident happened at Alwi Pateng, about 15 km from Pakwach town, when part of the high-floor section at the bus' entrance broke loose and dragged with it two people who were standing on it during the course of the journey. PHOTOS/ FRED MWAMBU

By  Fred Mwambu

Two people have been confirmed dead after a mini-bus carrying football players and officials of Mvara Football Club was involved in an accident on Thursday afternoon.

