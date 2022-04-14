Two killed, four others injured in Mbale accident

Two people died on spot and four others sustained serious injuries following a motor accident that happened Wednesday evening at Bungokho trading centre in Mbale District along the Mbale-Tororo highway.

The accident which paralysed the traffic flow for hours happened when a Fuso truck transporting bricks from Manafwa District to Mbale City knocked dead a Boda Boda rider and passenger.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Rogers Taitika, attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving by the truck driver.

He said Job Moit, 35, who was riding the motorcycle and a resident of Bitungu village in Manafwa District died on spot together with an unidentified male adult passenger on the said motorcycle.

“The accident happened due to speeding and carelessness of the truck driver who is currently on the run. The four injured were on the truck loaded with bricks and one sustained a broken leg and the other sustained a broken hand,” Mr Taitika said.