Two killed in post-election violence

Two people have been confirmed dead in the post-election violence in Ngora District.

Locals say the deaths happened at two scenes after the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Kampala declared Juliet Achayo Lodou as winner for Ngora County election against the earlier declaration of Mr David Abala by the returning officer, Mr Peter Toddu.

One of the deceased has been identified as Patrick Ojakol, a resident of Opege Village in Odwarat Sub-county, who is reported to have been beaten by Joel Okello, a supporter of Ms Lodou. He was buried at the weekend.

Ms Grace Asio, the aunt of the deceased, said the family is going through a trying time. “We never expected the campaigns to claim a life in our family. We are struggling to seek justice. Those responsible for guiding us on this are seemingly biased,” she added.

Ms Asio said the duo picked up a fight at Opege Trading Centre.

The other victim Michael Obukui, 40, was allegedly beaten to coma by his uncle Yapese Omuge over his alleged support of George William Otim, who was elected as the Odwarat Sub-county chairperson. The deceased was laid to rest yesterday.

Mr Omuge, who was supporting the rival candidate Alfred Okulu, picked a fight with Obukui. The latter was beaten up severely and died at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital last Friday.

Mr George Obukui, the uncle of deceased, said monetised elections have torn apart families.

“As a native from Ngora, the best suited person to bring back harmony is the Church,” he said.

Mr Sam Omongole, a resident of Tororo Trading Centre in Ngora Sub-county, is on the run after supporters of Achayo allegedly started hunting him for leaking information to Mr Abala’s camp.

“EC should reign in and explain to the people of Ngora how they arrived at the latest results we are getting from the media,” he said.

The personal assistant of Mr Abala, Mr John Okure, told Daily Monitor that their supporters are being beaten up in protests orchestrated by the other camp, who claim to have secured victory.

“People are being beaten up and they look helpless because the security apparatus in the district seems compromised,” he said.

Mr Baker Anguria, a businessman in Ngora Town, said people are confused over the results announced from different places.

“Mr Peter Toddu announced his here, Kampala announced theirs in Kampala, so who is saying the truth?” he said. He asked the police to intervene.

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, said they received information indicating planned demonstrations in Ngora and were following up.

He, however, said he would consult with his colleagues to ascertain the number of deaths and injuries.