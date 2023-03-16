Two nominated for Luweero Anglican Bishop

Luweero Diocese Search Committee has chosen two candidates out of four that presented their credentials to become a bishop, the Monitor has learnt.

The committee chaired by the Diocesan Chancellor Apollo Makubuya that camped at Hot Springs Villa, Kigo in Wakiso District on March 15, 2023, have voted the names of Rev Abel Sserwanja Merewooma and Canon Godfrey Kasana.

The names will be forwarded to the House of Bishops who will elect the new Luweero Diocese Bishop on April 1, 2023, at Muhabura on the eve of the Consecration and Enthronement of the new bishop of Muhabura Diocese, the Rev Canon Godfrey Mbitse.

The new bishop will replace the 3rd bishop of Luweero Diocese Elidard Nsubuga Kironde who is soon retiring after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

The names of priests that made it to the search and nomination committee include; Rev Abel Sserwanja Merewooma of St Steven’s Church of Uganda in Kireka (Namirembe Diocese), Rev Ibrahim Muyinda, the Vicar of Namirembe Diocese, Canon Geofrey Muwanguzi, the Luweero Diocese Provost at St Mark Cathedral in Luweero District, Canon Godfrey Kasana who is the Archdeacon of Ndejje Archdeaconry.

“I cannot deny or confirm the two names but the fact is that we are already through with the exercise and the two names are ready for submission to the relevant Church body,” a source and member of the search committee that preferred anonymity, said.

Meanwhile, the Diocese has set July 9 as the date for the enthronement of the new bishop with preparations that include the renovation of the Bishop’s residence, and the renovation of the St Mark Cathedral among other activities, ongoing.

‘It’s not my duty to appoint the successor but the Church has guidelines that are already in the final stages,” Bishop Elidard Nsubuga said in an interview with the Monitor recently