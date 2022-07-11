No more creation of new dioceses, says Kaziimba

Archbishop of Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has told Christians that there will be no more creation of the new dioceses until further notice.

He said the provincial assembly halted their creation because they were struggling to operate.

Archbishop Kaziimba said only two new proposed dioceses of West Ruwenzori in Bundibugyo District that will be carved out of Ruwenzori Diocese and East Busoga Diocese in Bugiri will only be created.

“Currently, we have 37 Anglican dioceses, but the provincial assembly halted the creation of new dioceses,” he said at the weekend.

Kaziimba made the remarks during his pastoral visit to Ruwzori and East Ruwenzori dioceses where he was responding to Christians of Nyantungo Archdeaconry in Kyenjojo District who had requested him that the provincial assembly should allow them to have their own diocese and be carved out of Ruwenzori Diocese.

He will finish his pastoral visit today with the East Rwenzori Diocese in Kamwenge District.

“Currently there is a diocese (not disclosed) whose bishop is retiring this year and as the requirement is that you cannot have a new bishop consecrated before clearing the provincial quarter, that diocese has a debt of over Shs150 million,” he said.

Archbishop Kaziimba said after the retirement of that bishop, he would go and remove the pastoral staff and take it to the province and tell Christians to go back to their mother diocese.

The Archdeacon of Bumadu, the Rt Rev Julius Tumwesige, said about 95 percent of the necessary requirements for the start of the new diocese have been realised.

“We have constructed the bishop’s house, administration block, and we have built a cathedral which can accommodate 2,000 Christians,” he said.

