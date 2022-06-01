Two people including LCI Chairman commit suicide in Lyantonde

Police in Lyantonde District are investigating separate incidents under which two people, including an LCI chairperson committed suicide.

Police identified the deceased as Julius Mutabaazi, 52, who was the LCI chairperson of Lwakasolola Village, and Antonio Lwanga Matovu a resident of Biwolobo Village, Lyantonde Town Council in Lyantonde District.

According to residents, their village chairperson [Julius Mutabaazi] was found hanging on an electric cable Wednesday morning.

Mr Richard Mbaziira, a neighbour to the deceased chairperson said that he suspected that his friend was unwell after noticing that he had not moved out of the house, prompting him to find out, only to find Mutabaazi hanging in his rented house.

“We do not know why he killed himself but recently, he had issues of money and we suspect it could be the cause,” Mr Mbaziira said.

The body of the late Mutabaazi was taken to Lyantonde Health Centre IV for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Antonio Lwanga Matovu, a resident of Biwolobo Village, Lyantonde town council is believed to have poisoned himself last evening.

Lwanga was a businessman selling fish in Lyantonde market.

Ms Beatrice Mbabazi, a friend of the deceased said his death could be connected to the ‘many problems’ he was facing which include sickness, money and women. She revealed that Lwanga had attempted to end his life on a number of occasions but vain.

“He had so many women including underage children yet he was infected with HIV, he told us that he was tired of taking ARVs and that also women were asking him for money which he did not have,” Ms Mbabazi said.

The Southern police Commander ASP Muhammad Nsubuga confirmed the two incidents and said the body of Matovu was taken at Lyantonde Hospital to ascertain what exactly killed him.