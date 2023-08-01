Two pupils drown in Luwero dam

Two pupils have drowned in a dam at Kikoko village, Makulubita sub-county in Luwero District.



The two children have been identified as Mark Muwanguzi, an 11-year-old pupil at Child Care Primary School in P.4 and Felix Lukyamuzi, a 16-year-old Pupil in P.7.



Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Sam Twiineamazima confirmed the incident saying they have started investigating a case of sudden death by drowning that occurred on July 31 at an unknown time.



“Preliminary findings indicate that at around 9am Pastor Francis Kakande, the father of one Muwanguzi (deceased) was preparing to go to church and left his son home as he was preparing to go to school for a tour. Shortly Felix Lukyamuzi (deceased) came in and convinced his friend to go together to a natural forest where the said dam is located to collect firewood and swim as well. It's alleged that it has been a habit of Lukyamuzi to swim unlike Muwanguzi who didn't know how to swim,” ASP Twineamazima said.



He said the residents waited for them until evening when village members got concerned and started tracing them.



“The locals got clothes in the forest alongside the said dam. One of the village members who knew how to swim entered water and retrieved the bodies at about 10: 00pm.Upon police receiving the information they responded immediately, ”he said.



He said the scene was visited and documented by Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO). The bodies were taken to Kasana Luwero Hospital for postmortem examination.



He said relevant statements were recorded.