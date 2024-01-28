Two siblings killed in abandoned pit latrine

A somber atmosphere envelops Kanyanda Village in Makulubita Sub County, Luweero District, as a family mourns the tragic loss of two siblings, 30-year-old Margaret Nakimera and 50-year-old Yonasan Ssempijja.

The untimely demise occurred when both individuals fell into an abandoned pit latrine in their community.

On Sunday, the Savannah Region Police identified the victims and detailed the unfortunate sequence of events. Margaret Nakimera, a house help at Ms Faith Nalwanga's residence, had gone to fetch firewood on January 27, 2024. Tragically, she accidentally fell into the open pit latrine, a fall that proved fatal.

Upon discovering Nakimera's predicament, her brother, Yonasan Ssempijja, bravely attempted to rescue her. However, in a heart-wrenching turn of events, he too fell into the same pit and lost his life instantly.

Mr Sam Twineamazima, the Savannah Region Police Spokesperson, reported that the Police fire brigade team from Luweero Central Police Station successfully retrieved the lifeless bodies of the siblings.

At the time of filing this story, police had not released the postmortem results, but relatives suggested that the victims likely suffered from suffocation and injuries due to the fall into the abandoned pit latrine, estimated to be more than 45 feet deep.

According to Mr Erukana Ssempijja, a relative interviewed on Sunday, the open pit's depth, combined with possible water accumulation and lack of sufficient air, may have led to the tragic outcome.

Despite attempts to independently verify the information from the relatives, the Monitor was unable to obtain the Police postmortem report by press time on Sunday.

Police sources revealed that a case of Rash and Neglect is being investigated with a possibility of sanctioning the owner of the abandoned pit.

"You are held responsible when you leave such open pits on your land without fencing or guarding the area for possible accidents. The investigation team will determine the appropriate charges," stated a police officer involved in the inquiry.

Faith Nalwanga, the employer of the deceased Margaret Nakimera, said the family grew suspicious when Nakimera failed to return home even after four hours of reportedly leaving to gather firewood.

The Ugandan law categorises incomplete and uncovered pits as public nuisances, and the owner of such open pits may face charges of rash and neglect if accidents occur.