Two street preachers remanded to prison over ‘insulting' Islam

Two street preachers have been remanded to Soroti government prison in eastern Uganda for allegedly insulting the Islamic faith.

Joseph Omadi Etesot and his interpreter Isaac Napakol on Thursday appeared before Soroti magistrate’s court presided over by grade one Ms Nause Tumuhimbise where they were charged under section 122 of the Penal Code Act for allegedly wounding the religious feelings of the Muslim community.

The suspects were represented by senior counsel Alfred Ewatu of Ewatu and company advocates while the complainants (Muslim community in Soroti city) were represented by the state lawyer, Mr Emmanuel Bamwesigye.

Mr Ewatu asked Mr Bamwesigye to make a disclosure by providing documents that they intend to rely on to prosecute his clients.

“It’s our prayer that the counsel makes a disclosure to allow us to prepare because the accused persons have a right to adequate time to prepare their defence as provided for in article 28 (3), (C),” Mr Ewatu said.

His submission was not objected to by the state prosecutor as he said that they would, in accordance with the court's guidance.

The magistrate directed the state attorney to make disclosure before the next hearing date scheduled for December 20, 2023.

Omadi and Napakol were arrested on November 1, as they were preaching by comparing scriptures in the Holy Bible and Quran.

The deputy district kadhi Mr Ramathan Ibwakit said the duo were arrested in order to ensure peace.

According to him, the preachers had been tarnishing the Islamic religion, something that angered the Muslim community in the city.

Mr Ibwakit said the suspects should have preached about Christianity but not to insult Islam.