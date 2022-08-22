Two survive death as car catches fire near Masaka CPS

Two people have survived death after a mysterious fire gutted a saloon car they were travelling in near Masaka Central Police station.

A Toyota Probox Reg. No. UAF 292A which was gutted by fire at around 6.30AM Monday morning, had two people on board who were travelling from Kalisizo Town in Kyotera District to Masaka City.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the fire was a result of a faulty electrical wiring system of the vehicle.

Mr Tom Mubiru, a Boda Boda cyclist operating near Absa Bank branch in Masaka City, said they were surprised to see a vehicle catching fire shortly after parking near their stage.

“We tried to help the driver put out the fire, but failed. He ran to the police for help, but the fire brigade team did not turn up in time,” he said

Masaka City Police Commander, Mr Moses Nanoka, said the owner of the ill-fated car who is yet to be identified has informed police that the vehicle had developed a mechanical problem and was on his way to his mechanic in Nyendo, a Masaka City suburb.

“The owner fainted after learning that his car had got burnt completely, but in a statement he recorded at police, indicated that the vehicle had a mechanical problem and this could have been worsened by the long distance it covered this morning,” he said.

Mr Nanoka said a good number of vehicles operating along Masaka-Kyotera-Mutukula road are in dangerous mechanical conditions, which puts the lives of occupants at risk.

Mr Sulaiman Ssebuyira, a car mechanic in Masaka City said before the ill-fated car caught fire, it could have given numerous indications pointing to a defect in the system, which the driver failed to notice.