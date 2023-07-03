Two UPDF soldiers among four killed by Karamoja warriors

Unidentified suspected Jie warriors have killed four people including a local leader and two UPDF officers in Uganda’s restive Karamoja Sub Region, authorities have confirmed.

Authorities say the warriors were allegedly carrying about 6 AK-47 guns when they opened fire in Lopuyo Trading Centre, killing Longaroe Sub County LC3 chairperson Moses Lomuria.

Army men Lt Issa Mayende and Private David Mwanika, all belonging to 43 Battalion under Brigade 3 infantry division were also killed during the 3pm attack, according to the UPDF 3rd division deputy spokesperson Maj Moses Amuya.

On Monday, Maj Amuya identified the other murdered civilian as Peter Lokol who was in the company of the trio, holding a briefcase.

“He has been very instrumental in negotiating peace between the suspected armed warriors and the security apparatus in a bid to pacify Kotido District and Karamoja,” UPDF said in a statement.

On Monday, Kotido District LCV chairperson Paul Lokol Lotee described the attack as “regrettable”, noting that intelligence information had it that the warriors have been pursuing Lokol on suspicion that he is a UPDF informer.

The district leader also told Monitor that Lokol has been pro-development.

“At the time of his death, he had lobbied a Shs900 million water project from UNICEF. It is unfortunate that he has been killed before he could enjoy his fruits,” Lotee said.

Maj Amuya revealed that “the criminals are still at large.”

“Otherwise, we are still pursuing them to have them arrested,” he remarked.

Kotido RDC Ambrose Onoria observed that the shooting happened at a time when they are benchmarking on aspects of peace among the nomadic pastoralists of Tanzania and Kenya.

“Security will continue to appeal to armed Jie warriors to surrender. Those who fail and are got in criminality will face the law,” he warned.

Sunday’s attack comes barely 3 weeks after UPDF’s top brass under the 3 division together with local police and held a peace meeting in neighboring Napak District, calling on the Karimojongs to end gun violence.