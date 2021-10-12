Two UPDF soldiers arrested over defilement in Rukungiri

By Ronald Kabanza More by this Author

Police in Rukungiri District have arrested two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers on allegations of defilement.

The suspects are both residents of Kabashuri Cell but attached to 02 Mountain Battalion, Mountain Division, Muhoti, Fort Portal City.

Police detained the two servicemen after Muhereza Deus, 40, a businessman and resident of Nyakagyera cell, Burora Parish in Nyarushanje Sub-county, Rukungiri District reported the case at Kiyenje Police Post.

Muhereza told Daily Monitor that he ‘‘got information that his two biological daughters aged 15 and 17 years respectively (names withheld) were allegedly defiled by two UPDF men.’’

By press time, the soldiers had been transferred to Rukungiri Central Police Station.

A case of defilement has since been registered at Rukungiri Central Police Station under reference number CRB 1396/ 2021.

Rukungiri District authorities say over 1,500 known pregnancies have been occasioned by defilement in the area in about two years.