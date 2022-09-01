Two witchdoctors arrested over child sacrifice in Mbale

Police in Mbale City have arrested two witchdoctors who confessed involvement in the sacrifice of a five-year old boy who disappeared three weeks ago.

One of the two suspects leads police to the crime scene in Sisye Cell, Namatala Ward in Mbale City on September 1, 2022. PHOTO/YAHUDU KITUNZI

With some parts missing, the body of Rajibu Nasamba was Wednesday evening found buried in a sugarcane plantation along Kabwagasi Road in Namatala Ward, Northern Mbale City Division.

“The deceased disappeared and his parents reported the case of disappearance to police. We have arrested two suspects to help with investigations,” Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika confirmed.

He identified the suspects as Jamadah Isiko and Ibrahim Isiko, who are brothers and residents of Kiduda Cell in Namatala Ward in Mbale Industrial City Division.

Detained Isiko who led police to the crime scene on Thursday morning told detectives that “they killed the child for sacrifice.”

"It's my brother who beheaded the boy and brought the body in the sugar cane for traditional rituals," he said.

A police detective at the crime scene in Sisye Cell, Namatala Ward in Mbale City on September 1, 2022. PHOTO/YAHUDU KITUNZI

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the duo are also connected to the alleged sacrifice of a son to Mr Lukman Musamba.

Namatala ward resident Musamba said his son disappeared from home under unclear circumstances.

"I reported the disappearance of my son at Namatala police stations and I also placed radio announcements but in vain,” Mr Musamba, said.

Ms Mariam Mwiza, the Anti Human trafficking Activist, asked police to take the cases serious.

“The suspects shouldn't be given a bond and thorough investigations should be conducted by police," Ms Mwiza emphasized.

Mr Taitika disclosed that the suspects currently detained at Mbale central police station will be prosecuted but also cautioned parents to protect their children.