Tycoon Lubega divorce case set for next month

The Family Division of the High Court in Kampala has set February 15, 2024 to start hearing the divorce case between businessman Drake Lubega and his estranged wife, Jalia Nagawa.

High Court Judge Elizabeth Kabanda set the date after agreeing with the lawyers representing the parties on Tuesday that all the necessary documents were filed on court record.

“Your evidence was already filed on court record and the court will go ahead to hear the case. The respondent has one statement,” the judge said.

In the case, Ms Nagawa is seeking an order to dissolve her marriage with Mr Lubega and also for disposal of the matrimonial and business property.

Ms Nagawa says she introduced Mr Lubega to her parents in June 1984 as per the Kiganda customs and that the two were married on August 1, 1989 under the custom of marriage before they lived together but without a child.

She lists 31 prime properties owned by Mr Lubega from which she wants the court to order for disposal.

“That the period I stayed with the respondent (Lubega) was marred with various acts of cruelty against me like being denied conjugal rights, economic servitude and violence which resulted in several miscarriages among others,” she states.

Through her lawyers, Ms Nagawa accuses Mr Lubega of not only abandoning her but also kicking her out of the family business that she is now unable to take care of yet she allegedly dedicated all her youthful years to growing the business with her husband.

In rebuttal, Mr Lubega denies ever celebrating any marriage with Ms Nagawa as alleged, arguing that in 1984 he was already married and living with a one Nalongo Peace Lubega with whom they have seven children.

“That in 1992 I separated with Nalongo Peace Lubega and began residing in Banda, Bweyogerere where I met the applicant (Nagawa) and we cohabited for about one year until 1993 when we went our separate ways. That owing to the short period of our relationship, we never had any children,” he contends.

Through his lawyers, Mr Lubega states that during the one year he stayed with Ms Nagawa, they never engaged in any joint business arrangements or partnership as alleged and that she did not make any contribution to his businesses.