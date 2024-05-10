UBOS flags off over 119,000 enumerators

As Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) commences the 2024 National Population and Housing Census today, the bureau yesterday flagged off a team of more than 119,000 enumerators and 18,483 supervisors. These are expected to participate in the census in the 135 districts across the country.

The team was given different equipment including tablet phones that will be used in collecting data, facilitation and identification cards, among other items that will help them in the exercise.

The Executive Director Ubos, Dr Chris Mukiza, said the exercise will use digital technology to collect, process and disseminate data. He added that 120,000 tablet phones have been purchased at Shs141b.

“The procurement of tablets and software cost Shs141b. The cost of training the enumerators is about Shs1b and enumeration will cost about Shs70b,” Dr Mukiza said during the press briefing in Kampala on Wednesday.

He further revealed that the enumerators will be paid Shs50,000 per day for 10 days, parish supervisors will get Shs60,000 per day for 10 days and sub-county supervisors will be paid Shs65,000 per day for 10 day. He added that this payment will be tax exempt.

He urged the public to cooperate with their teams and give them with correct information.

“What we are saying is that the Ugandans have got a particular duty to respond to this exercise. We want every Ugandan to appreciate that this is his or her country. You should feel at ease to respond because this is for your benefit,” Dr Mukiza said.

The 2024 Census will run for 10 days from today to May 19. The Ubos staff will be moving from door to door to collect data from members of the household.

The Ubos Senior Public Relations Officer, Mr Didacus Okoth, yesterday told this publication that each enumerator is supposed to cover between 80 and 130 households in the 10 days of census.

Mr Okoth added that the enumerators, supervisors and other Ubos staff are guaranteed security and that they are working together with all security agencies across the country.