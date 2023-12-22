Ubos staff urged to embrace technology for data formulation

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics employees have been advised to stay innovative and adapt to the changing world with emerging needs to produce high-quality statistics to guide policy formulations and planning in the country.

Statistics provide the information to educate how things work. They are used to conduct research, evaluate outcomes, develop critical thinking and make informed policy decisions.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), of Ubos staff at Kampala Parents Grounds, on Wednesday, the chairperson of Ubos Board of Directors, Dr Albert Byamugisha said: “We encourage all staff to stay innovative and adapt to the changing world with emerging needs. Embrace current technologies to enable us to provide our stakeholder’s real-time data for quick decision-making, and policy formulation.”

Dr Byamugisha said the Ubos staff should ensure that they execute activities that are demand-driven and respond to user needs and priorities. Maintaining effective team spirit with regular team building at departmental or directorate levels.

Reflecting on what the bureau has done during the year, Dr Byamugisha expressed his appreciation to the dedicated EXCOM, Management and staff of Ubos for the key accomplishments achieved this year including but not limited to; producing regular Bureau outputs (Price statistics/indices, Demography and social statistics, Trade statistics, Agriculture statistics, National Accounts, and Industry and infrastructure statistics), conducting of the National Population and Housing Census Pilot and Listing in the various regions of the country, successful completion of the UBOS staff training at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) to inculcate the spirit of transformational leadership and

The others are; Parish Development Model (PDM) data collection in Karamoja and Acholi sub-region, to support other pillars of PDM, Dissemination of the National Labour Force Survey (NLFS) 2021 and thematic reports conducting Midterm Review of the implementation of the Plan for National Statistical Development (PNSD III), to guide the development of PNSD IV and how we can improve in the remaining period, Dissemination of the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2022 Key Findings. Dissemination of the National Standard Indicator Framework (NSI Level I and II).

“The Bureau has, therefore, over the period undertaken several surveys and censuses that contribute invaluable insights into the economic and socio-economic development of Uganda. These surveys and censuses play a crucial role in generating key statistics that guide evidence-based planning, and policy formulation,” he said.

The Ubos executive director, Dr Chris Ndatira Mukiza applauded Mr Miiro Bells Patrick, IT Officer Database at UBOS for developing a system that he advanced to the Office of the Auditor General. “The innovation dubbed Pay Roll Verification system will be used to clean government payroll and eliminate anomalies in government salary payments,” said Dr Mukiza.