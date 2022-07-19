UCU student’s killing: Opposition MPs call for speedy trial of colleague 

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed concern over their colleague, Mr Frank Kabuye, the Kassanda County South legislator, who was arrested last Thursday following chaotic scenes during Makerere University guild elections.

Mr Kabuye was detained after a Uganda Christian University (UCU) student, Michael Betungura Bewatte, was killed during campaigns chaos.

Bewatte had allegedly gone to Makerere University to support a friend who was contesting for guild presidency.

“We don’t have details on the charges [on Mr Kabuye over the incident] but once we do, I will be able to tell the public,” Ms Joyce Bagala, the Woman representative for Mityana District, who doubles as the Shadow Minister for Information and Anti-corruption, said yesterday, adding: “But [we] would like to appeal for a speedy trial for him. It is unfortunate over what happened at Makerere University [but we] would like transparent investigations and would not like anyone to use this against the Opposition or National Unity Platform (NUP),”

Ms Bagala said the incident was unfortunate, adding that they condole with the family of Bewatte.

The distress from Opposition MPs was conveyed yesterday after a section of Shadow Cabinet members addressed the media at Parliament.

Shadow Cabinet members serve corresponding roles to those of Cabinet ministers [in government] and provide alternative policy recommendations on the floor of Parliament.

In the Shadow Cabinet, Mr Kabuye serves as the minister for Youth and Children Affairs.

Mr Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo (Bukomansimbi South County), who also doubles as the Shadow Minister for Sports, expressed fear over who would be the next Opposition MP to be targeted following the earlier detention of Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West), who are currently battling several charges, including attempted murder and abetting terrorism, among others.

“They started with Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya [and] now Kabuye. We don’t know tomorrow who will be next,” Mr Ssolo said.

Mr Patrick Nsanja Kayongo, the Ntenjeru County South legislator, said Mr Kabuye should have been produced in the courts of law by now.