Uganda airlines, six others defend air service license applications

The Board of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has heard presentations from seven applicants for air services, including two new and five seeking renewal, who defended their applications for Air Service Licenses (ASLs) at a public hearing held in Kampala.

Uganda Airlines, Kush Air, DHL Aviation (K) Ltd, Kampala Executive Aviation and Mission Aviation Fellowship were among the applicants seeking renewal of ASLs during the March 7 hearing. Aero Maintenance Company Ltd applied for a new license to operate non- scheduled passenger and cargo (international and domestic), while Eagle Air Ltd applied for Aerial Work (Aerial Survey and Photography).

“UCAA is responsible for the licensing of air transport services and advises the government on matters related to the development of air services, such as Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs) and other air transport activities. In compliance with the Civil Aviation (Licensing of Air Services) Regulations 2001, the applications were advertised in the print media, and the public was invited to attend the public hearing in respect of the air services under consideration,” said the UCAA Board Chairperson, Justice Steven Kavuma.

According to him, there are currently 26 Ugandan licensed air operators offering scheduled passenger and/or cargo, non-scheduled passenger and/or cargo, private, training and aerial works.

Justice Kavuma stated that in relation to scheduled international air services, Uganda has concluded Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with 56 countries, and 16 airlines operate international scheduled services to and from Entebbe International Airport in accordance with the provisions of the BASAs concluded between Uganda and the respective countries.

Uganda Airlines now flies to 13 destinations, including Dubai, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Mombasa, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Bujumbura, Kinshasa and Mogadishu, Lagos and Mumbai.

“The Authority encourages Ugandan licensed air operators serving domestic and international routes to synergize through airline cooperative arrangements like codeshare agreements, with Uganda Airlines and other international air operators in order to increase connectivity and stimulate the growth of air passenger and cargo traffic in Uganda,” he said.

The UCAA Board is expected to give feedback to the ASL applicants within 30 days.

Applicants who came to defend their air service licenses with UCAA Officials in a group photo at Protea Hotel in Kampala on March 7, 2024. Photo/ Eve Muganga

The Authority’s deputy director general, Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya, lauded the stakeholders for their collective efforts in enabling UCAA achieve various milestones in recent months.

“Uganda underwent a Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP-CMA), an audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in September 2023, and the State scored 72.27 percent. This is an overall improvement in the safety performance of Uganda. Recently, Uganda underwent the Universal Security Audit Program – Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP – CMA) in January 2024 and the official results are still awaited. Preliminary indications are that the country performed well and did not register a Significant Security Concern,” she said.

She added that Uganda recently hosted the NAM and G77+ China Summits and a total of 1,918 delegates, including Heads of State, Vice Presidents and Prime Ministers were facilitated through Entebbe International Airport.

“UCAA is currently undertaking a review of the Entebbe International Airport Master Plan to ensure adequate facilitation of future traffic demands for a better passenger experience,” she said.

Uganda Airlines’ CEO, Ms Jennifer Bamuturaki, led a team that justified renewal of the airline’s ASL for international scheduled and non -scheduled passenger and cargo services, and explained that in order to enhance the passenger experience, they had implemented a system that informs all passengers of any changes and were implementing a Customer Relationship Management System.

Earlier on, the airline’s head of quality, Mr Michael Kaliisa, had indicated that fruits and vegetables were such an important asset in Uganda’s exports, and the national carrier had transported at least 1,923 metric tonnes of cargo since October 2021.