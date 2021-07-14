Uganda Airlines plane delayed in Tanzania over fuel supply

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Passengers aboard Uganda Airlines plane were Monday evening delayed at Julius Nyerere International Airport, Dar es Salaam in Tanzania for hours following a delay in fuel supply.

The airlines said the delay was affected by a mix up in delayed fuel delivery to the Aircraft at the airport.

“Allow us to apologise for the prolonged delay at Julius Nyerere International Airport, Dar es Salaam that occurred yesterday (July 12) on our flight UR 321. Our service was affected by a mix up in delayed fuel delivery to the Aircraft caused by our supplier in Dar es Salaam,” reads part of the statement issued by the Airlines management on Tuesday morning before adding that the matter has been taken up with supplier “to ensure a repeat of the same does not occur in future.”

"If it's not yet fuelled then that's a different story but there can never be an aircraft flying without enough fuel to reach a destination. That can never happen," said the Acting Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Fred Bamwesigye.

The State Minister for works Musa Ecweru said despite the ongoing administrative controversies in the airline, there are people who do not wish the airline good.

He spoke at a meeting with the CAA to discuss the progress of the airport expansion.

"There are people who don't wish Uganda well. Uganda Airlines had challenges and it got grounded over the years. And when the government under the leadership of President Museveni decided that we must revitalize it, some doubting Thomases thought it was just a dream. It has become a reality. It had its teething problems in as far as its little management is concerned and those are being sorted out,"Ecweru said.

