Uganda airlines to fly 500 Muslim pilgrims to Mecca

Uganda airlines is set to fly at least 500 Muslim believers to Mecca for the annual Muslim Pilgrimage.

The airlines in a June 15 press statement described the trip as a “milestone for the national carrier” being the first Ugandan carrier in over 40 years to perform such a holy operation.

“It will be a momentous occasion for pilgrims who will be performing this holy journey using their national carrier”, the release stated.

The national carrier’s Airbus A330 will make the “historical trip” on the June 19, 2023.