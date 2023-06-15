Uganda airlines to fly 500 Muslim pilgrims to Mecca
What you need to know:
- The pilgrimage to Mecca, referred to as HajjI, is the fifth Pillar of Islam, after Shahadah (Oath to Allah and Muhammad PBUH), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (almsgiving), and Sawm (Ramadan Fasting).
Uganda airlines is set to fly at least 500 Muslim believers to Mecca for the annual Muslim Pilgrimage.
The airlines in a June 15 press statement described the trip as a “milestone for the national carrier” being the first Ugandan carrier in over 40 years to perform such a holy operation.
“It will be a momentous occasion for pilgrims who will be performing this holy journey using their national carrier”, the release stated.
The national carrier’s Airbus A330 will make the “historical trip” on the June 19, 2023.
The pilgrimage to Mecca, referred to as Hajj, is the fifth Pillar of Islam, after Shahadah (Oath to Allah and Muhammad PBUH), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (almsgiving), and Sawm (Ramadan Fasting).
The official flag-off ceremony will be presided over by the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala and witnessed by Muslim leaders, diplomats, and other State officials at Entebbe International Airport
The airline’s flagship national passenger and cargo carrier that started in 2019 provides scheduled air transportation services in East Africa and near-International markets.