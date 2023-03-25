Uganda Airlines to start direct flights to Kigali

By  Deogratius Wamala

Uganda Airlines, the country's national carrier, will soon start direct flights to Rwanda, according to the Ugandan Foreign Minister, Gen JeJe Odongo.

In 2019, Uganda Airlines started offering commercial flights, with most of their destinations located in the neighbouring countries, however, their efforts to secure landing rights in Kigali have been unsuccessful mainly because of political disagreements.

In a statement read at the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) Ministerial meeting on Friday, Uganda's Gen JeJe Odongo, said: "Uganda welcomes the designation of our national carrier, Uganda Airlines, by Rwandan authorities, which will lead to the beginning of direct flights from Entebbe to Kigali.

“This will further boost trade, enhance connectivity, and contribute to strengthening people-to-people exchanges,” he added.

The national airline of Rwanda, RwandAir, already offers flights every day to Entebbe, Uganda.

During the three-day JPC, both countries decided to support a climate that is welcoming to the private sector and move swiftly on previously stalled Northern Corridor Integration Projects, like the Standard Gauge Railway.

