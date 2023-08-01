Uganda, China schools to offer oil, gas training

Uganda and China vocational schools and colleges have partnered to build capacities of workers in the oil and gas sectors.

This was a result of the China-Africa Vocational Education Academic Exchange Seminar in Uganda last week, which enabled such collaborations for technology and skills exchange between Ugandan and China tertiary institutions and vocational colleges.

According to Mr Liu Yajun, the managing director of Sunmaker Oil and Gas Training Institute, vocational education plays a vital role in driving economic growth because it is from these schools and colleges that critical skills in oil and gas, ICT, electric automobile, civil engineering, medicine, civil engineering and pharmaceutical are sharpened.

“This is going to strengthen collaboration between Chinese and Ugandan tertiary institutions, improve the quality of vocational training, skills development and knowledge sharing, which hold significant potential for Uganda’s economic growth,” he said.

He explained that the Chinese education experts, who visited Uganda last week, were drawn from renowned Chinese vocational colleges, which are determined to lay the foundation for the development of vocational education in Uganda through close cooperation with Ugandan tertiary institutions such as Makerere University, International University of East Africa, Kampala International University and Bukalasa Agriculture College, among others.

Mr Eddy Turyatemba, the assistant commissioner of Vocational Education and Training at the Ministry of Education, expressed gratitude to the government of China and Sunmaker Oil and Gas Training Institute for its commitment to enhancing Uganda’s educational landscape.

He said strengthening vocational and technical education would empower the youth with practical skills and significantly reduce unemployment rates.

Mr Durraiz Rehman, the deputy vice chancellor of Kampala International University, also thanked the Chinese vocational schools for the joint education and short term training established.

On the other hand, Mr Caleb Ye, the engineer in-charge of technical training at the Sunmaker Oil and Gas Training Institute, said the 2023 China-Africa Vocational Education International Cooperation Academic Exchange Seminar was a follow-up of the earlier academic exchange programmes that were interrupted by Covid-19.