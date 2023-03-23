Uganda exports uniforms for Equatorial Guinea’s army

The minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Mr Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, has said Uganda has started exporting army uniforms to Equatorial Guinea.

“I want to thank the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for choosing to trade with Uganda. On behalf of President Museveni, I wish to specifically thank His Excellency the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Obiang Nguema Mangue who has been behind this strategic effort to link our brotherly countries in the sphere of trade and investments,” he said.

Mr Ssempijja made the remarks yesterday while flagging off 5,400 cartons of uniforms and accessories for export to Equatorial Guinea at Entebbe International Airport.

“Uganda and Equatorial Guinea have been cooperating in so many areas including the defence and security sectors. I am glad today (Wednesday) the scope of our cooperation has expanded into trade ,” he said.

Mr Ssempijja said more countries have promised to work with Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and other entities. But he declined to name any of the said countries.

He said:“I want to thank the President for having good defence cooperative agreements with most of the African states. This type of cooperation is very central to transforming the respective economies for the mutual benefit of the African people.”