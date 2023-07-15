Uganda, France commit to strengthening ties

Hundreds of guests gathered at the French ambassador’s residence in Kampala on July 14 to celebrate the National Day of France, where representatives of the two nations reiterated commitment to long-lasting relations for mutual benefit of both countries.

Mr Norbert Mao, the Minister Of Justice & Constitutional Affairs, who represented the Minister for Foreign Affairs, applauded the European nation for its collaboration with Uganda and the region in key development areas like trade, Oil & Gas, agriculture, infrastructure, and health among others.

“The bilateral relations between Uganda and France have been longstanding, based on mutual respect and shared values. Through this partnership, we have witnessed the positive impact of our joint efforts, fostering growth, development, and socio-economic progress in Uganda. We commend the French government in its support of Uganda’s economic development agenda to fulfil its vision to a middle-income country,” he said.

Mr Xavier Sticker, the French Ambassador to Uganda, emphasised France’s commitment to support Ugandan’s development agenda with emphasis on energy investment, trade, education and skills development, protection of refugees and security.

“We are working to strengthen the skills of Ugandan youth in job-creating and income-generating sectors. We have just completed an innovative project… to create and grow around 100 Ugandan companies in the agroecology and ecotourism sectors. We have just launched two new programmes, one to promote employability in agriculture and tourism, and the other is to develop the qualifications of digital content creators,” the diplomat said.

“Regarding urban development, discussions are underway to co-finance with the World Bank, up to 40 million euros, the development program for the metropolis of Kampala. French Development Agency (AFD) is also examining a 50 million euro development project for the towns of Arua, Soroti, Fort Portal and Mbarara,” he added.

Mr Sticker also condoled with the country for the recent terrorist attacks where 41 students were killed in Mpondwe, and the Al Shabaab attack on Ugandan peacekeeping mission in Somalia where at least 50 soldiers were killed.

About National Day of France

The National Day of France, commonly known as Bastille Day, is marked annually on July 14. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille- a notorious state prison and fortress- and the start of the French revolution in 1789.