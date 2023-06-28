Shs180m France boost to empower Ugandan youth in digital content creation

The Embassy of France in Uganda has injected about Shs180 million into Media Challenge Initiative (MCI), a Ugandan non-profit youth media development organisation, to help implement a year-long digital skills training and incubation programme.

Speaking at a press conference in which the two parties signed an agreement, the French Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Xavier Sticker said: “The project represents a significant step towards building a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures and supports the next generation of Ugandan content creators.

According to him, the project aims at fostering “new partnerships, collaborations, and growth opportunities between the content creators and other stakeholders in the digital content market.”

The organisation’s team leader, Mr Abaas Mpindi, said “By empowering young content creators with the necessary skills, resources, and mentorship, we believe we can create a wave of sustainable media businesses that will not only benefit the entrepreneurs but also contribute to the growth of the digital content market in Uganda.”

The program dubbed "Supporting Young Content Creators in the Design and Production of Digital Media" is a 44,231 euro (about Shs181 million) initiative, funded by the French Embassy in Uganda, under the French Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI)."