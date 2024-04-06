Uganda gets Shs4b anti-malarial drugs from China

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has said an assortment of Chinese anti-malarial drugs worth over Shs4 billion will aid the country’s fight against malaria which remains at a high risk of the disease.

“As a country, we are at a high risk of malaria due to our climatic conditions. Uganda is also the 3rd highest contributor of malaria cases (5.4%) and 7th highest contributor of malaria deaths globally (2.9%) registering up to 12 million cases and 5,000 deaths annually. The most affected populations include children under five years, pregnant women, people with immune deficiency conditions, rural and hard to reach populations and more recently children aged five years to 15 years,” she said.

Ms Aceng made the remarks while receiving an assortment of China aided Anti Malaria Medicine from the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Mr Zhang Lizhong at the National Medical Stores (NMS), Head Office in Kajjansi on Friday.

“Despite the progress made in malaria control, in 2021 through 2023, the country experienced a generalized increase in malaria cases, with some areas surpassing the epidemic thresholds. At the peak of the epidemic in July 2022, over 75 districts were reported as having a malaria epidemic. As a result, there was an increase in the demand for anti-malarial drugs and other commodities with some districts requiring up to 4 times the previously quantified commodities,” she said.

Ms Aceng said through the Chinese embassy in Uganda, the government requested an assortment of anti-malarial drugs from the government of China to support the response to the malaria epidemic.

The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Zhang Lizhong said in February that around 500,000 packs and doses of anti-malaria medicines worth USD 1.1 million (about Shs 4.2 billion) was delivered to Uganda as a rapid response to the urgent request of the government of Uganda to address the rising cases of malaria patients last year.

“The cooperation in health sector is one of the most important areas in our bilateral relation. During the years of the pandemic, China worked closely with Uganda to fight the pandemic by providing vaccines and materials in time” he said.

Mr Zhang said China will support Uganda to establish a platform for connecting the data among the hospitals and achieve digitalisation of health information in the country.

“Both sides may work together to develop the digitalization of health infrastructure in Uganda, both sides have a long history of herbal plantation and herbal medicines. The Two sides may explore joint research of herbs, develop and market herb medicines to combat viruses and achieve win-win cooperation” he said.

The board chairperson NMS Mr Jotham Musinguzi urged ministry of finance to support the ministry of health by facilitating farmers and businessmen to grow the Artemisinin plant as a step towards fighting malaria in the country.

“This plant is very effective, the Chinese have used it over a very long period of time, it doesn’t have issues of Malaria being resistant to it, we would like to encourage Uganda not only to receive this drug but for us to look for ways in which we can partner with China to utilize that particular plant,” he said.